Fajitas in Battle Creek

Battle Creek restaurants
Battle Creek restaurants that serve fajitas

Torti Taco bar and grill - 80 West Michigan Avenue

80 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$16.00
Green bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico, lettuce, sour cream,rice, beans, tortillas. Chicken $16 Arrechea $18 Mixtas (Arrechera, Chicken and Shrimp) $20
More about Torti Taco bar and grill - 80 West Michigan Avenue
Torti Taco Beckley

5275 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas Mixtas$17.00
Comes with rice, beans, salad plate, and your choice of tortillas
Chicken Fajitas$14.00
Comes with rice, beans, salad plate, and your choice of tortillas
Lunch Fajitas$9.00
Only served during 10:30am - 4:00pm. Your choice of meat and tortillas, served with beans and rice
More about Torti Taco Beckley

