Fajitas in Battle Creek

Torti Taco bar and grill - 80 West Michigan Avenue
80 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Green bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico, lettuce, sour cream,rice, beans, tortillas. Chicken $16 Arrechea $18 Mixtas (Arrechera, Chicken and Shrimp) $20
Torti Taco Beckley
5275 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek
|Fajitas Mixtas
|$17.00
Comes with rice, beans, salad plate, and your choice of tortillas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.00
Comes with rice, beans, salad plate, and your choice of tortillas
|Lunch Fajitas
|$9.00
Only served during 10:30am - 4:00pm. Your choice of meat and tortillas, served with beans and rice