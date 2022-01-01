Brisket in Baytown
Baytown restaurants that serve brisket
More about King's BBQ Baytown
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
King's BBQ Baytown
4603 Garth Rd, Baytown
|Brisket Dinner
|$15.04
|Brisket Chilli Potato
|$8.99
More about Pho House Brews & More
Pho House Brews & More
4216 Decker Dr., Baytown
|PHO Beef Brisket #9 (R)
|$13.49
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
|PHO Beef Brisket #9 (L)
|$14.49
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
More about Pho House
Pho House
10424 I-10 #450, Baytown
|PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (R)
|$13.49
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
|PHO Beef Brisket #9 (R)
|$13.49
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
|PHO Fatty Brisket #13 (L)
|$14.49
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro