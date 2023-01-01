Enchiladas in Baytown
Baytown restaurants that serve enchiladas
Casa Julia Tex Mex
12629 IH-10 E, Mont Belvieu
|ENCHILADAS DEL MAR
|$21.00
Two Shrimp and crawfish stuffied enchiladas topped with white wine cream sauce. Rice and beans.
|FOUR (Chkn Enchilada & Chkn Tostada)
|$12.00
Ranchero chicken enchilada, Ranchero chicken tostada side of rice and beans
|CARBON ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
Two beef or chicken fajita enchiladas, choice of chile con queso amarillo or blanco Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Iguana Joe's
9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu
|Fajita Enchilada Dinner
|$0.00
Three enchiladas topped with chili con carne and grated cheese. Served with your choice of fajita, and your choice of beans & rice. (Refried beans and Mexican rice Default)
|Ground Beef Enchilada Dinner
|$13.49
3 Enchiladas rolled with seasoned ground beef topped and topped with chili gravy and grated cheese. Served with your choice of beans & rice. (Refried beans and Mexican rice Default)
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$13.49
3 Shredded chicken enchiladas topped chili con carne and grated cheese and your choice beans & rice. (Refried beans and Mexican rice Default)