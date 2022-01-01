Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Beach Haven
/
Beach Haven
/
Muffins
Beach Haven restaurants that serve muffins
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
No reviews yet
Muffin
$3.50
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
No reviews yet
English Muffin
$1.95
Sandwich-sized Thomas' English Muffin
Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Muffin
$3.75
Fresh Baked Muffins
$3.95
Your choice of corn, chocolate chip or blueberry. Split, buttered and toasted
More about Wally's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Cookies
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Cinnamon Rolls
Bisque
Garden Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near Beach Haven to explore
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Barnegat
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Absecon
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Forked River
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Manahawkin
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Seaside Park
Avg 3
(4 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Pleasantville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(516 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(502 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston