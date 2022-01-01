Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve muffins

Muffin image

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.50
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$1.95
Sandwich-sized Thomas' English Muffin
Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Muffin$3.75
Fresh Baked Muffins$3.95
Your choice of corn, chocolate chip or blueberry. Split, buttered and toasted
More about Wally's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Cookies

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Cinnamon Rolls

Bisque

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston