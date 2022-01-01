Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve lobsters

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese$15.00
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
Lobster Bisque$9.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
Lobster Tots$15.00
Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

325 9th St, Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (410 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$22.00
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Absoluetly Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster$36.95
Vodka cream sauce, prosciutto and green onion over angel hair pasta
Lobster Bisque (cup)$8.95
Fresh cream and sherry
Lobster Roll$16.50
Lobster tempura, avocado, spicy sauce, topped with sweet sauce
More about Engleside Restaurant
The Gables image

 

The Gables

212 Centre Street, Beach Haven

Avg 4.7 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Rolls$64.00
8 Rolls Per Order, Toasted Brioche, Lemon Mayonnaise, Fresh Herbs
Maine Lobster Caesar Salad$48.00
Housemade Dressing, Toasted Garlic Croutons, Maine Lobster
More about The Gables
The Arlington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Arlington

1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Avg 4.3 (2266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$24.00
More about The Arlington
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.00
One of our Chef's Signature Dishes. He blends four cheeses cut from the wheel daily with chunks of feet Maine Lobster.
Down East Lobster Roll Dinner$26.00
Lobster Bisque D
Chef Kazmac's own made Lobster Stock and real Sherry and half & half-creamy & delicious.
More about Neptune Surfside Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Dock & Claw Clam Bar

506 Centre Street, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$28.00
Chuncks of lobster in mayo on Bioche
More about Dock & Claw Clam Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Garden Salad

Crab Cakes

Waffles

Bisque

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Muffins

Fudge

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston