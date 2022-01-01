Lobsters in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve lobsters
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
|Lobster Bisque
|$9.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
|Lobster Tots
|$15.00
Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
325 9th St, Beach Haven
|Lobster Roll
|$22.00
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Absoluetly Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster
|$36.95
Vodka cream sauce, prosciutto and green onion over angel hair pasta
|Lobster Bisque (cup)
|$8.95
Fresh cream and sherry
|Lobster Roll
|$16.50
Lobster tempura, avocado, spicy sauce, topped with sweet sauce
The Gables
212 Centre Street, Beach Haven
|Lobster Rolls
|$64.00
8 Rolls Per Order, Toasted Brioche, Lemon Mayonnaise, Fresh Herbs
|Maine Lobster Caesar Salad
|$48.00
Housemade Dressing, Toasted Garlic Croutons, Maine Lobster
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Arlington
1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$26.00
One of our Chef's Signature Dishes. He blends four cheeses cut from the wheel daily with chunks of feet Maine Lobster.
|Down East Lobster Roll Dinner
|$26.00
|Lobster Bisque D
Chef Kazmac's own made Lobster Stock and real Sherry and half & half-creamy & delicious.