Bacon cheeseburgers in Beach Haven

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The WooHoo
211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|The Chipotle Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Two locally sourced quarter pound fresh, never frozen beef patties w/American cheese, bacon, avocado, our signature chipotle mayo, & tomato on a toasted potato bun. Served with hand-cut fries. PF, TF, GF w/GF BUN (+$2).
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Char Grilled 8oz Black Angus Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, french fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panzone's Pizza
2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|GF Bacon Cheeseburgers
|$18.95
Two 1/4 lb burgers, 2 slices of crisp bacon and choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato , red onion and signature sauce
Choose GF burger buns
|Bacon Cheese Burgers
|$15.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.