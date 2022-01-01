Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants that serve chicken salad

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
house made with lettuce and tomato on a 7 grain roll. (Contains almonds).
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

325 9th St, Beach Haven

Southwest Chicken Cobb Salad$16.50
crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Chicken Salad$15.95
Diced chicken in a yogurt scallion dressing with red grapes, celery and hints of fresh dill. Topped with pecan pieces and paprika. Served in crispy iceberg lettuce cups.
More about Wally's Restaurant

