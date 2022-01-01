Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.95
Romaine, turkey breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, cucumber, tomato, tossed with ranch dressing. Served with small slice focaccia.
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

325 9th St, Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (410 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Cobb Salad$16.50
crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
Banner pic

 

Agnello's On The Cove

6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Your Enthusiasm Salad$11.99
Mesclun Mix, topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, and Grape Tomatoes with a side a Lemon Dijon Chive Dressing!
More about Agnello's On The Cove
Birdy's Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Birdy's Cafe

7801 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Birdy's Cobb Salad Bowl$15.00
Grilled Chicken over romaine with hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado and bacon and a shallot vinaigrette
More about Birdy's Cafe
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Cobb Salad$15.95
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, black olives, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese on a bed of salad greens. Tossed in ranch dressing.
Vegan Cobb Salad$15.95
Our house salad mix tossed in vegan ranch dressing. Topped with flax seed tempeh, avocado, tomato, cucumber, black olives and vegan mozzarella.
GF California Cobb Salad$15.95
Our house salad mix tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with hard boiled egg, smoked turkey, avocado, warm bacon, tomato, cucumbers, black olives & crumbled gorgonzola.
More about Wally's Restaurant

