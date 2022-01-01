Cobb salad in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve cobb salad
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Cobb Salad
|$16.95
Romaine, turkey breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, cucumber, tomato, tossed with ranch dressing. Served with small slice focaccia.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
325 9th St, Beach Haven
|Southwest Chicken Cobb Salad
|$16.50
crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch
Agnello's On The Cove
6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars
|Cobb Your Enthusiasm Salad
|$11.99
Mesclun Mix, topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, and Grape Tomatoes with a side a Lemon Dijon Chive Dressing!
SMOOTHIES
Birdy's Cafe
7801 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Birdy's Cobb Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken over romaine with hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado and bacon and a shallot vinaigrette
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|California Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, black olives, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese on a bed of salad greens. Tossed in ranch dressing.
|Vegan Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Our house salad mix tossed in vegan ranch dressing. Topped with flax seed tempeh, avocado, tomato, cucumber, black olives and vegan mozzarella.
|GF California Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Our house salad mix tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with hard boiled egg, smoked turkey, avocado, warm bacon, tomato, cucumbers, black olives & crumbled gorgonzola.