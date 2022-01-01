Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$18.00
Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper strips, sliced Red Onion, Grated Romano Cheese, Topped with a Balsamic Glaze. Served over a bed of Greens with a side of house made Italian Herb Dressing
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$18.00
Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper strips, sliced Red Onion, Grated Romano Cheese, Topped with a Balsamic Glaze. Served over a bed of Greens with a side of house made Italian Herb Dressing
More about Panzone's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Pizza

Shrimp Scampi

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Vodka Pizza

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston