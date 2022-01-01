Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
tender hand breaded cutlets, tomato gravy, melted mozzarella, spaghetti
More about RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$23.95
Marinara, mozzarella and linguine
More about Engleside Restaurant
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Vodka Chicken Parmigiana$30.00
Boneless breast of chicken breaded and fried to a golden crisp, topped with our homemade vodka sauce and melted provolone cheese with penne
Chicken Parmigiana Entree$28.00
"A Traditional Favorite" Boneless breast of chicken breaded and fried to a golden crisp, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted provolone cheese over spaghetti
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Stefano's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Stefano's Restaurant

1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township

Avg 4.6 (2154 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Over Penne
More about Stefano's Restaurant
Black Eyed Susans image

PIZZA

Black Eyed Susans

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMESAN$25.00
arrabiatta sauce | mozzarella | tri color salad
More about Black Eyed Susans
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Sauce & Melted Provolone
Buffalo Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Melted Provolone
More about Panzone's Pizza
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Chicken Parmesan$22.95
Chicken Parmesan Entree$22.95
Hand-breaded Italian style boneless chicken breast. Topped with marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served on a bed of linguine with a slice of garlic bread.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
GF Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$17.45
GF Breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Choose GF Hoagie Roll
More about Wally's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

French Fries

Margherita Pizza

Vodka Pizza

Key Lime Pies

Salmon

Clam Chowder

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston