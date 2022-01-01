Chicken parmesan in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$28.00
tender hand breaded cutlets, tomato gravy, melted mozzarella, spaghetti
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.95
Marinara, mozzarella and linguine
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Vodka Chicken Parmigiana
|$30.00
Boneless breast of chicken breaded and fried to a golden crisp, topped with our homemade vodka sauce and melted provolone cheese with penne
|Chicken Parmigiana Entree
|$28.00
"A Traditional Favorite" Boneless breast of chicken breaded and fried to a golden crisp, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and melted provolone cheese over spaghetti
SEAFOOD
Stefano's Restaurant
1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$28.00
Over Penne
PIZZA
Black Eyed Susans
7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$25.00
arrabiatta sauce | mozzarella | tri color salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panzone's Pizza
2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Sauce & Melted Provolone
|Buffalo Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Melted Provolone
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|GF Chicken Parmesan
|$22.95
|Chicken Parmesan Entree
|$22.95
Hand-breaded Italian style boneless chicken breast. Topped with marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served on a bed of linguine with a slice of garlic bread.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|GF Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$17.45
GF Breaded chicken, marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Choose GF Hoagie Roll