Salmon in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve salmon

Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Scottish Salmon$29.95
Grilled vegetables, tomatillo-avocado and roasted tomato salsas
Salmon Sushi$4.00
Salmon Sashimi$4.00
More about Engleside Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon$30.00
Roasted tomatoes, Brussel sprouts and sauteed spinach
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$35.00
sashimi grade salmon grilled or blackened & topped with our dill cream sauce. Served with rice
Blackened Salmon$35.00
sashimi grade salmon grilled or blackened & topped with our dill cream sauce. Served with rice
****NOTE: PICTURE SHOWS SAUCE ON SIDE, SAUCE COMES ON FISH UNLESS REQUESTED
More about The Beach House Restaurant
The Arlington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Arlington

1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Avg 4.3 (2266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$28.00
More about The Arlington
Biggy's Beach Grill image

 

Biggy's Beach Grill

1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Glazed Salmon$20.00
wild caught grilled salmon, chipotle aioli drizzle, avocado, island rice, side salad
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$16.45
House-made. Fresh salmon, lemon, garlic, dijon mustard and fresh herbs served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Topped with a dill sauce. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
GF Smoked Salmon Toast$14.45
Black pepper cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon, red pickled onions, capers and spring mix on Gluten Free Toast.
Choose GF Toast or GF Bagel
Gluten Free Salmon Benedict$18.45
2 poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise, scallions served on an English muffin. Served with home fries and fresh fruit.
Choose GF English muffin.
More about Wally's Restaurant

