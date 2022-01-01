Salmon in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve salmon
More about Engleside Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Blackened Scottish Salmon
|$29.95
Grilled vegetables, tomatillo-avocado and roasted tomato salsas
|Salmon Sushi
|$4.00
|Salmon Sashimi
|$4.00
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Seared Salmon
|$30.00
Roasted tomatoes, Brussel sprouts and sauteed spinach
More about The Beach House Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Grilled Salmon
|$35.00
sashimi grade salmon grilled or blackened & topped with our dill cream sauce. Served with rice
|Blackened Salmon
|$35.00
sashimi grade salmon grilled or blackened & topped with our dill cream sauce. Served with rice
****NOTE: PICTURE SHOWS SAUCE ON SIDE, SAUCE COMES ON FISH UNLESS REQUESTED
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Biggy's Beach Grill
1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven
|Honey Glazed Salmon
|$20.00
wild caught grilled salmon, chipotle aioli drizzle, avocado, island rice, side salad
More about Wally's Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Salmon Burger
|$16.45
House-made. Fresh salmon, lemon, garlic, dijon mustard and fresh herbs served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Topped with a dill sauce. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
|GF Smoked Salmon Toast
|$14.45
Black pepper cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon, red pickled onions, capers and spring mix on Gluten Free Toast.
Choose GF Toast or GF Bagel
|Gluten Free Salmon Benedict
|$18.45
2 poached eggs, smoked salmon, hollandaise, scallions served on an English muffin. Served with home fries and fresh fruit.
Choose GF English muffin.