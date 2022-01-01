Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Beaver Falls

Go
Beaver Falls restaurants
Toast

Beaver Falls restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Front Door Tavern image

GRILL

Front Door Tavern

3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.8 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Swiss and Mushroom Burger$13.95
More about Front Door Tavern
Consumer pic

 

The 19th Hole

312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about The 19th Hole

Browse other tasty dishes in Beaver Falls

Chicken Salad

Coleslaw

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Cake

Chili

French Fries

Gyro Salad

Map

More near Beaver Falls to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Beaver

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston