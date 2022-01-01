Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mushroom burgers in
Beaver Falls
/
Beaver Falls
/
Mushroom Burgers
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
GRILL
Front Door Tavern
3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.8
(514 reviews)
Swiss and Mushroom Burger
$13.95
More about Front Door Tavern
The 19th Hole
312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls
No reviews yet
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$12.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about The 19th Hole
