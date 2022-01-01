Steak salad in Beaver Falls
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve steak salad
GRILL
Front Door Tavern
3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls
|Steak Salad
|$13.95
|Steak and Chicken Salad
|$17.95
GRILL
Z Pub & Diner
2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls
|Steak n Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with steak, over mixed greens, french fries, tomato, onion, and provolone
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Athens Family Restaurant
1005 7th Ave, Beaver Falls
|Lg Steak Salad
|$12.95