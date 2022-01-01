Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls restaurants
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve steak salad

Front Door Tavern image

GRILL

Front Door Tavern

3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.8 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$13.95
Steak and Chicken Salad$17.95
More about Front Door Tavern
Z Pub & Diner image

GRILL

Z Pub & Diner

2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.5 (1307 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak n Chicken Salad$14.99
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with steak, over mixed greens, french fries, tomato, onion, and provolone
More about Z Pub & Diner
Athens Family Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Athens Family Restaurant

1005 7th Ave, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Steak Salad$12.95
More about Athens Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

The 19th Hole

312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$15.00
Juicy steak, cooked to temp, atop a bed of cheese, fresh cut fries, hard boiled egg, veggies and lettuce, served with garlic toast
Mini Steak Salad$12.00
More about The 19th Hole

