Clams in
Beaver Falls
/
Beaver Falls
/
Clams
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve clams
GRILL
Front Door Tavern
3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.8
(514 reviews)
Clam Strips
$10.95
More about Front Door Tavern
The 19th Hole
312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls
No reviews yet
Clam Strips Basket
$12.50
With one side and a small coleslaw
Cup of Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)
$4.75
More about The 19th Hole
