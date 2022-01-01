Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls restaurants
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve clams

Front Door Tavern image

GRILL

Front Door Tavern

3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.8 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Strips$10.95
More about Front Door Tavern
Consumer pic

 

The 19th Hole

312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Strips Basket$12.50
With one side and a small coleslaw
Cup of Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)$4.75
More about The 19th Hole

