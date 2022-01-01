Pancakes in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve pancakes
Cafe Murrayhill
14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton
|$5.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.00
Our buttermilk pancake is served with choices of caramelized bananas, blueberries or chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter on side.
La Provence Progress Ridge.
15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton
|Poached Pear & Lemon Pancakes
|$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with our freshly made lemon curd, then topped with hibiscus-poached pear and whipped cream. Served with hibiscus syrup. Vegetarian.
|Kid Silver Dollar Pancake
|$7.00
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
|$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.