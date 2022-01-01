Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants that serve pancakes

Cafe Murrayhill

14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

Add Pancake$5.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
Our buttermilk pancake is served with choices of caramelized bananas, blueberries or chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter on side.
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake image

 

La Provence Progress Ridge.

15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton

Poached Pear & Lemon Pancakes$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with our freshly made lemon curd, then topped with hibiscus-poached pear and whipped cream. Served with hibiscus syrup. Vegetarian.
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
