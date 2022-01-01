Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Beaverton
/
Beaverton
/
French Toast
Beaverton restaurants that serve french toast
Batter Up!
4725 SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton
No reviews yet
French Toast
$3.50
More about Batter Up!
La Provence
15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton
No reviews yet
Caramelized Banana French Toast
$15.25
Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.
More about La Provence
Browse other tasty dishes in Beaverton
Garlic Knots
Chicken Sandwiches
Lassi
Mango Lassi
Pies
Chicken Noodles
Cake
Fried Rice
Neighborhoods within Beaverton to explore
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More near Beaverton to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(546 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston