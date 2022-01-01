Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine restaurants
Toast

Bellefontaine restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iron City Sports Bar

1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

Avg 4 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Style Chicken & Waffles$15.99
Two sweet Belgian waffles, topped with buttery cinnamon apples, Crown Royal Regal Apple infused maple syrup and 3 chicken tenders
S'Mores Waffle Sundae$8.99
A sweet Belgian waffle topped with ice cream, chocolate fudge, graham cracker crumbles and melty toasted marshmellows.
More about Iron City Sports Bar
Item pic

 

The Syndicate

213 S Main St., Bellefontaine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle$22.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, house made sweet potato waffle, and maple syrup
Side Sweet Potato Waffle$5.00
House made Sweet Potato Waffle
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, house made sweet potato waffle, and maple syrup
More about The Syndicate

