Waffles in Bellefontaine
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve waffles
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Iron City Sports Bar
1125 South Main Street, Bellefontaine
|Southern Style Chicken & Waffles
|$15.99
Two sweet Belgian waffles, topped with buttery cinnamon apples, Crown Royal Regal Apple infused maple syrup and 3 chicken tenders
|S'Mores Waffle Sundae
|$8.99
A sweet Belgian waffle topped with ice cream, chocolate fudge, graham cracker crumbles and melty toasted marshmellows.
The Syndicate
213 S Main St., Bellefontaine
|Chicken & Waffle
|$22.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, house made sweet potato waffle, and maple syrup
|Side Sweet Potato Waffle
|$5.00
House made Sweet Potato Waffle
