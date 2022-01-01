Tacos in Bellefontaine

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brewfontaine

211 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Avg 4.7 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Pork Tacos$13.00
Three pork tacos with pecorino cheese served in a crisp corn tortilla with pico, a fresh lime wedge, and a bowl of drippings for dipping
More about Brewfontaine
The Flying Pepper Cantina

137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine

Avg 4.9 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$5.00
Grilled and seasoned shrimp, topped with shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and House Chipotle Sauce
Shredded Chicken Taco$4.00
Shredded Chicken cooked in tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cabbage. Garnished with lime, radish and cucumber.
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Tender pork, pineapple, and onion in our secret adobo sauce. Served authentically with cilantro and onion.
More about The Flying Pepper Cantina

