Tacos in Bellefontaine
Bellefontaine restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES
Brewfontaine
211 S Main St, Bellefontaine
|Birria Pork Tacos
|$13.00
Three pork tacos with pecorino cheese served in a crisp corn tortilla with pico, a fresh lime wedge, and a bowl of drippings for dipping
TAPAS
The Flying Pepper Cantina
137 W. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Grilled and seasoned shrimp, topped with shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, and House Chipotle Sauce
|Shredded Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Shredded Chicken cooked in tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cabbage. Garnished with lime, radish and cucumber.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Tender pork, pineapple, and onion in our secret adobo sauce. Served authentically with cilantro and onion.