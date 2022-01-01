Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Bellingham
/
Bellingham
/
Chicken Wraps
Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken wraps
K-POP Chicken and Beer
202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham
No reviews yet
Chicken Wrap
$11.50
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
KEBABS
Kebab Casual
2604 Meridian St, Bellingham
Avg 4.6
(123 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.50
Falafel-breaded fried chicken wrapped with slaw, tzatziki, Hot Sauce, and dill pickles
More about Kebab Casual
