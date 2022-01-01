Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve chicken wraps

K-POP Chicken and Beer image

 

K-POP Chicken and Beer

202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$11.50
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
62918314-6612-4c68-b480-294b89cec7a4 image

KEBABS

Kebab Casual

2604 Meridian St, Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.50
Falafel-breaded fried chicken wrapped with slaw, tzatziki, Hot Sauce, and dill pickles
More about Kebab Casual

