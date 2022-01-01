Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Bellingham
/
Bellingham
/
Muffins
Bellingham restaurants that serve muffins
Little Dog Coffee Co.
2438 East Bakerview Rd, Bellingham
No reviews yet
Muffin
$2.55
More about Little Dog Coffee Co.
Camber
221 W Holly St, Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(763 reviews)
Coffee Cake Muffin
$4.00
A take on a classic coffee cake. A soft textured muffin with a cinnamon, brown sugar and espresso swirl in the middle. Topped with a thick crumbled streusel. *Contains gluten, egg & dairy
More about Camber
(683 restaurants)
