Tomato soup in Bellingham

Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
1330 N Forest St, Bellingham
|Kids Tomato Soup
|$3.00
House-made tomato soup & chimichurri
Allergy Information:
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
- Contains night shades
Sourcing Information:
- House made Tomato Soup made with Roma Tomatoes
