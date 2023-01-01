Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham

1330 N Forest St, Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (1476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Tomato Soup$3.00
House-made tomato soup & chimichurri
Allergy Information:
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
- Contains night shades
Sourcing Information:
- House made Tomato Soup made with Roma Tomatoes
Tomato Soup$5.00
House-made tomato soup & chimichurri
Allergy Information:
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
- Contains night shades
Sourcing Information:
- House made Tomato Soup made with Roma Tomatoes
More about Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
Item pic

 

La Fiamma - Wood Fire Pizza - 200 E Chestnut St

200 E Chestnut St, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Soup Cup$6.00
Creamy tomato soup with fennel and serrano finished with basil pesto and a balsamic reduction. Mmm... better than Campbell’s.
More about La Fiamma - Wood Fire Pizza - 200 E Chestnut St

