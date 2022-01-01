Nachos in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve nachos
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Everything Nachos Take N Bake
|$20.75
corn tortilla chips - cheddar - monterey jack - housemade salsa - beans - onions - jalapeños - olives - tomatoes - choice of meat - guacamole - sour cream (gluten-free)
|Nachos Take N Bake
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips - cheddar - monterey jack - housemade salsa - beans - onions - jalapeños - olives - tomatoes
More about JUXT Taphouse
JUXT Taphouse
119 W Holly St., Bellingham
|NACHOS SHARE
|$15.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips Made In House, Monterey Jack, Cheddar + Cotija Cheese, Roasted Corn, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Black Beans + Chipotle Crema
|NACHOS Personal
|$11.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips Made In House, Monterey Jack, Cheddar + Cotija Cheese, Roasted Corn, Roasted Jalapeno, Red Onion, Black Beans + Chipotle Crema