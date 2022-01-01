Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Burrito$10.75
Large flour tortilla filled with one Chile Relleno, light rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
Large flour tortilla filled with homemade beans and cheese
Texas Burrito$11.85
Your choice of meat grilled with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, and handmade potato chips wrapped together on a large flour tortilla
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Double - Wet Supreme Burrito$22.75
2 Wet Burritos - Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec -additional filling choice of Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco
SMALL - Wet Burrito$12.00
Small Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec - additional Filling Choices: Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco
SMALL Burrito - Refried Beans & Cheese$5.00
Small Flour tortilla with refried beans & cheese and a side of salsa
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

