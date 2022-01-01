Burritos in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve burritos
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$10.75
Large flour tortilla filled with one Chile Relleno, light rice, beans, and pico de gallo
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.50
Large flour tortilla filled with homemade beans and cheese
|Texas Burrito
|$11.85
Your choice of meat grilled with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, and handmade potato chips wrapped together on a large flour tortilla
More about New Mexico Tamale Company
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|Double - Wet Supreme Burrito
|$22.75
2 Wet Burritos - Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec -additional filling choice of Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco
|SMALL - Wet Burrito
|$12.00
Small Flour tortilla STUFFED with choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegan Aztec - additional Filling Choices: Rice & Beans smothered with Red or Green sauce or Both -drizzled with crema and queso fresco
|SMALL Burrito - Refried Beans & Cheese
|$5.00
Small Flour tortilla with refried beans & cheese and a side of salsa