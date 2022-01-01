Tacos in Bellingham

3 Crispy Rolled Tacos stuffed with potato, vegan cheese seasoned with a hint of Hatch Chile, & seasonings - rolled in corn tortillas drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema. Side of Vegan rice, Vegan whole spicy pinto beans & side salad with lettuce, diced tomato, vegan dressing:

Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema

