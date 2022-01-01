Tacos in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve tacos
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$15.00
alaskan cod - corn tortillas - cabbage - radish - cilantro - salsa verde - avocado - lime crema - black beans & spanish rice
JUXT Taphouse
119 W Holly St., Bellingham
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Taco Plate
|$13.00
BBQ Pulled Chicken Tacos w Jalapeno Slaw + Cotija on Corn Tortillas, served w/ Chips + Pico de Gallo
|Steak Taco Plate
|$14.00
Grilled Flat Iron Steak w/ Roasted Jalapeno, Chipotle Creme Fraiche, Cotija, Pickled Red Onions + Cilantro on Corn Tortilla, served w/ Chips + Pico de Gallo
|Seasonal Grilled Veggie Taco Plate
|$12.00
Grilled Rabe, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pickled Onion, Cilantro and Cotija on a Mi Rancho Corn Tortilla (10% flour), served w/ Chips + Pico.
SANDWICHES • POUTINE
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Fajita Veggies, Spicy Beer Beans, Cheese and Pico de Gallo served on romaine and cabbage inside a crispy taco bowl.
California Tacos & Fresh Juices
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Crunchy Taco
|$2.50
Crunchy corn tortilla stuffed with ground beef then topped with tomato, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and onion
|Tacos de Camaron
|$15.75
Three seasoned shrimp tacos filled with cabbage, cilantro, onion, and special shrimp sauce
|Fish Taco
|$3.75
Grilled Fresh Tilapia with green cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and special seafood sauce
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham
1327 North State Street, Bellingham
|Beef Rib Taco Plate
|$16.00
|Jalapeno Cheddar Taco
|$4.25
|Brisket Taco
|$4.25
New Mexico Tamale Company
4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham
|SMALL - Flautas - Rolled Crispy Tacos
|$12.00
3 Crispy Chicken Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce & crema with one side
|VEGAN Flauta Plate - Potato crispy rolled tacos
|$14.25
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos stuffed with potato, vegan cheese seasoned with a hint of Hatch Chile, & seasonings - rolled in corn tortillas drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema. Side of Vegan rice, Vegan whole spicy pinto beans & side salad with lettuce, diced tomato, vegan dressing:
Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema
|SMALL VEGAN Flautas - Potato Rolled Crispy Tacos
|$12.00
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos Corn tortilla filled with seasoned potatoes, Hatch Chile & vegan cheese -, drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema, choice of one side