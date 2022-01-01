Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham

Avg 4.3 (4449 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos$15.00
alaskan cod - corn tortillas - cabbage - radish - cilantro - salsa verde - avocado - lime crema - black beans & spanish rice
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Item pic

 

JUXT Taphouse

119 W Holly St., Bellingham

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Chicken Taco Plate$13.00
BBQ Pulled Chicken Tacos w Jalapeno Slaw + Cotija on Corn Tortillas, served w/ Chips + Pico de Gallo
Steak Taco Plate$14.00
Grilled Flat Iron Steak w/ Roasted Jalapeno, Chipotle Creme Fraiche, Cotija, Pickled Red Onions + Cilantro on Corn Tortilla, served w/ Chips + Pico de Gallo
Seasonal Grilled Veggie Taco Plate$12.00
Grilled Rabe, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pickled Onion, Cilantro and Cotija on a Mi Rancho Corn Tortilla (10% flour), served w/ Chips + Pico.
More about JUXT Taphouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

Carve Casual

1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad Bowl$12.00
Fajita Veggies, Spicy Beer Beans, Cheese and Pico de Gallo served on romaine and cabbage inside a crispy taco bowl.
More about Carve Casual
Item pic

 

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crunchy Taco$2.50
Crunchy corn tortilla stuffed with ground beef then topped with tomato, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and onion
Tacos de Camaron$15.75
Three seasoned shrimp tacos filled with cabbage, cilantro, onion, and special shrimp sauce
Fish Taco$3.75
Grilled Fresh Tilapia with green cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and special seafood sauce
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham image

 

Jack's BBQ - Bellingham

1327 North State Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Rib Taco Plate$16.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Taco$4.25
Brisket Taco$4.25
More about Jack's BBQ - Bellingham
Item pic

 

New Mexico Tamale Company

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMALL - Flautas - Rolled Crispy Tacos$12.00
3 Crispy Chicken Rolled Tacos - Corn tortilla, drizzled with avocado cilantro sauce & crema with one side
VEGAN Flauta Plate - Potato crispy rolled tacos$14.25
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos stuffed with potato, vegan cheese seasoned with a hint of Hatch Chile, & seasonings - rolled in corn tortillas drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema. Side of Vegan rice, Vegan whole spicy pinto beans & side salad with lettuce, diced tomato, vegan dressing:
Vegan Avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema
SMALL VEGAN Flautas - Potato Rolled Crispy Tacos$12.00
3 Crispy Rolled Tacos Corn tortilla filled with seasoned potatoes, Hatch Chile & vegan cheese -, drizzled with vegan avocado cilantro sauce & vegan crema, choice of one side
More about New Mexico Tamale Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellingham

Burritos

Milkshakes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Lox

Ice Cream Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Soup

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston