Kimchi in
Bellingham
/
Bellingham
/
Kimchi
Bellingham restaurants that serve kimchi
K-POP Chicken and Beer
202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham
No reviews yet
Entree Kimchi Fried Rice
$9.50
Side Kimchi Fried Rice
$5.50
Add Kimchi
$0.75
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
Quantum Leaf
1149 North State Street, Bellingham
No reviews yet
Kimchi
$1.00
More about Quantum Leaf
