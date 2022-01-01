Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Bellingham

Go
Bellingham restaurants
Toast

Bellingham restaurants that serve kimchi

K-POP Chicken and Beer image

 

K-POP Chicken and Beer

202 E Holly St #101, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Entree Kimchi Fried Rice$9.50
Side Kimchi Fried Rice$5.50
Add Kimchi$0.75
More about K-POP Chicken and Beer
Consumer pic

 

Quantum Leaf

1149 North State Street, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi$1.00
More about Quantum Leaf

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellingham

Caesar Salad

Chai Lattes

Cheese Fries

Reuben

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Bellingham to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lynden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston