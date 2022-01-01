Quesadillas in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$5.50
Small cheese quesadilla with a side of beans & rice
|Gordita Quesadilla
|$9.99
Hand made dough prepared and then fried on the spot, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, and sour cream
|Meat Quesadilla
|$9.75
Your choice of meat on a flour tortilla filled with pico de gallo, cheese, and then topped with sour cream