Quesadillas in Bellingham

Bellingham restaurants
Bellingham restaurants that serve quesadillas

California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham

4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104, Bellingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Quesadilla$5.50
Small cheese quesadilla with a side of beans & rice
Gordita Quesadilla$9.99
Hand made dough prepared and then fried on the spot, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, and sour cream
Meat Quesadilla$9.75
Your choice of meat on a flour tortilla filled with pico de gallo, cheese, and then topped with sour cream
More about California Tacos & Fresh Juices - California Tacos Bellingham
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841

4151 Meridian Street, Bellingham

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$7.50
Flour tortilla folded in half grilled with melted Monterey Cheese
More about New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841

