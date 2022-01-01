Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Berkley

Berkley restaurants
Berkley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amici's Kitchen and Living Room

3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley

Avg 4.7 (1616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Blackened chicken, thinly sliced red onion, tomatoes, jack cheese, spicy ranch.
More about Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
PIZZA

Crispelli's

28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Club Sandwich$14.50
rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo or chili garlic mayo.
More about Crispelli's
Bagger Dave's Tavern

2972 Coolidge Highway, Berkley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern

