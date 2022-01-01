Chicken sandwiches in Berkley
Berkley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Blackened chicken, thinly sliced red onion, tomatoes, jack cheese, spicy ranch.
More about Crispelli's
PIZZA
Crispelli's
28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.50
rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo or chili garlic mayo.