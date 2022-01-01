Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Blt wraps in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Blt Wraps
Bethel restaurants that serve blt wraps
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
Avg 4.5
(642 reviews)
Kids Chicken BLT wrap & Fries
$13.00
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
No reviews yet
Chicken BLT Wrap
$17.00
Grilled Chicken. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Ranch. Fries.
More about Notch8 Bethel
