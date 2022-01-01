Short ribs in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve short ribs
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|PESTO SHORT RIB
|$28.00
Slow Braised Short Ribs.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes.
Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Frizzled Onions. Pesto Aioli.
Cherry Tomato Bruschetta.
|SHORT RIB EMPANADAS
|$16.00
Black Bean Tomatillo Salsa.
Pickled Red Onions. Queso Blanco.
Cilantro. Salsa Verde.
Prime Pub - Bethel
68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
|Short Rib Tater-Tot
|$17.00
braised short rib, cheddar cheese, horseradish aioli
|Short Rib Sliders
|$16.00
coleslaw, horseradish cream sauce
|Braised Short Rib
|$30.00
parsnip puree, roasted root vegetables, celery salad, horseradish vinaigrette