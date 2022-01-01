Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
PESTO SHORT RIB$28.00
Slow Braised Short Ribs.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes.
Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Frizzled Onions. Pesto Aioli.
Cherry Tomato Bruschetta.
SHORT RIB EMPANADAS$16.00
Black Bean Tomatillo Salsa.
Pickled Red Onions. Queso Blanco.
Cilantro. Salsa Verde.
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Tater-Tot$17.00
braised short rib, cheddar cheese, horseradish aioli
Short Rib Sliders$16.00
coleslaw, horseradish cream sauce
Braised Short Rib$30.00
parsnip puree, roasted root vegetables, celery salad, horseradish vinaigrette
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

