Muffins in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve muffins
More about The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
1 Dodge St, Beverly
|Muffin
|$3.50
More about FRANK
FRANK
112 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Strawb Rhubarb Muffin
|$3.75
|Muffin - Strawberry Rhubarb
|$3.75
Hearty breakfast muffin with carrots, parsnips and cranberries. Contains pecans.
More about The Bagel Shop
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop
3 Oak St, Beverly
|Muffin
|$3.50
More about Marino's Cafe - Breakroom
Marino's Cafe - Breakroom
100 Cummings Center, suite 151 J, Beverly
|Muffin
|$3.00