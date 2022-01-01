Fried rice in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve fried rice
More about YUMMEFY
YUMMEFY
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.95
Basmati rice stir fried with chicken & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham
|Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
More about Shiki - Homewood
Shiki - Homewood
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood
|Fried Rice
|$13.50
Stir fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions and scallions.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
NORI Thai and Sushi
4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham
|Fried Rice
|$12.50
Stir fried rice with egg,tomato,onion and scallions.
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280
Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280
5426 US-280, Birmingham
|Bangkok Fried Rice
|$11.95
A thai style fried rice in our special house sauce with bell pepper, sweet onions, broccoli, peas and carrots with your choice of meat.
|Pineapple Curry Fried Rice
|$16.00
A Thai style fried rice with pineapple and a touch of curry powder with bell pepper, sweet onions, green onions, peas&carrots, raisin, cashews and a combination of shrimp and chicken.