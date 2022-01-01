Fried rice in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve fried rice

f0c0a0bd-51e5-441f-8a42-74ff099db7ec image

 

YUMMEFY

707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$9.95
Basmati rice stir fried with chicken & green vegetables in yummefy special sauce.
More about YUMMEFY
Fried Rice image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

420 Richard Arrington BLVD S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Shiki - Homewood image

 

Shiki - Homewood

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$13.50
Stir fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions and scallions.
More about Shiki - Homewood
Fried Rice image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

NORI Thai and Sushi

4704 cahaba river rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.7 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$12.50
Stir fried rice with egg,tomato,onion and scallions.
More about NORI Thai and Sushi
Bangkok Fried Rice image

 

Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280

5426 US-280, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bangkok Fried Rice$11.95
A thai style fried rice in our special house sauce with bell pepper, sweet onions, broccoli, peas and carrots with your choice of meat.
Pineapple Curry Fried Rice$16.00
A Thai style fried rice with pineapple and a touch of curry powder with bell pepper, sweet onions, green onions, peas&carrots, raisin, cashews and a combination of shrimp and chicken.
More about Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280
Fried Rice image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4441 Creekside Ave, Hoover

Avg 4.4 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

