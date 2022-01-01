Pancakes in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine
5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine
1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancake
|$3.50
One Classic buttermilk pancake filled with a cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with cream cheese icing
|Classic Buttermilk Pancake
|$2.50
One Classic Buttermilk Pancake