Pancakes in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants that serve pancakes

Bread Pudding Pancakes image

 

Ruby Sunshine

5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes image

 

Ruby Sunshine

1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Cinnamon Swirl Pancake$3.50
One Classic buttermilk pancake filled with a cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with cream cheese icing
Classic Buttermilk Pancake$2.50
One Classic Buttermilk Pancake
More about Ruby Sunshine
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Over Easy

358 Hollywood Boulevard, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (2203 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS Pancakes$5.00
More about Over Easy

