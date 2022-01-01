Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo/ potato Breakfast burrito$3.25
breakfastMexican egg burrito$3.25
burrito asada platter$9.00
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$11.99
Ground beef, shredded chicken, riice, beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Burrito Deluxe$12.99
An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken and beans, one ground beef and beans, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Burrito Grande$10.99
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12
Fiesta Ranchera

