Burritos in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve burritos
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Chorizo/ potato Breakfast burrito
|$3.25
|breakfastMexican egg burrito
|$3.25
|burrito asada platter
|$9.00
More about Fiesta Ranchera
Fiesta Ranchera
2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
Ground beef, shredded chicken, riice, beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Burrito Deluxe
|$12.99
An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken and beans, one ground beef and beans, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
|Burrito Grande
|$10.99
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12