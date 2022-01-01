Grilled chicken in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Gordita grilled chicken platter
|$7.99
|Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.15
|quesadilla grilled chicken platter
|$9.00
More about Tony's Taco's Downtown
Tony's Taco's Downtown
105 West Front St, Bloomington
|Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco
|$2.90
More about Baxters American Grille
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
3212 E Empire St, Bloomington
|Smothered Grilled Chicken
|$19.00
Tender grilled chicken breasts topped with prosciutto, smoked gouda & creamy roasted garlic & mushroom sauce. Served over garlic mashed potatoes with green beans