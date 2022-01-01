Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gordita grilled chicken platter$7.99
Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco$3.15
quesadilla grilled chicken platter$9.00
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's Downtown image

 

Tony's Taco's Downtown

105 West Front St, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco$2.90
More about Tony's Taco's Downtown
Baxters American Grille image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Baxters American Grille

3212 E Empire St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (2676 reviews)
Takeout
Smothered Grilled Chicken$19.00
Tender grilled chicken breasts topped with prosciutto, smoked gouda & creamy roasted garlic & mushroom sauce. Served over garlic mashed potatoes with green beans
More about Baxters American Grille
Item pic

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken and Rice$11.99
Kids grilled chicken quesadilla and fries$4.99
Grilled Chicken and Fries$11.99
More about Fiesta Ranchera

