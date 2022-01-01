Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bloomington

Go
Bloomington restaurants
Toast

Bloomington restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

CRAFTED Coffee Brews

1101 Airport Road, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie Bar$3.57
More about CRAFTED Coffee Brews
Item pic

 

Grove Street Bakery

812 E Grove Street, Bloomington

Avg 4.8 (153 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Mini Pie$4.50
More about Grove Street Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomington

Cake

Fajitas

Curry

Flan

Enchiladas

Croissants

Shrimp Fajitas

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Bloomington to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston