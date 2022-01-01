Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve pretzels

Joe's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Joe’s Pub

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
More about Joe’s Pub
Item pic

 

Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel w/ 3 sauces$13.00
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Fried pretzel bites served with our house-made beer cheese
sauce or creamy white queso
More about Lil Beaver Brewery

