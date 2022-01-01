Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Bloomington
/
Bloomington
/
Pretzels
Bloomington restaurants that serve pretzels
FRENCH FRIES
Joe’s Pub
3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington
Avg 4.7
(114 reviews)
Pretzel Sticks
$8.00
More about Joe’s Pub
Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
No reviews yet
Pretzel w/ 3 sauces
$13.00
Pretzel Bites
$9.00
Fried pretzel bites served with our house-made beer cheese
sauce or creamy white queso
More about Lil Beaver Brewery
