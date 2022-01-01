Tacos in Bloomington
Bloomington restaurants that serve tacos
Lil Beaver Brewery
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington
|Beef Birria Tacos
|$14.00
Corn tortillas dipped in an ancho beef stock, filled with braised shredded beef and melted cheese. Topped with a fresh Pico de Gallo, served with lime wedges and a side of ancho consommé
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington
|Vegan Tacos
|$3.50
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.15
|Beef Tripe / Tripa Taco
|$3.49
Tony's Taco's Downtown
105 West Front St, Bloomington
|Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco
|$2.90
|Steak-Asada Taco
|$2.90
|New Item Birria taco
|$3.60
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Firehouse Pizza
1601 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington
|Large Thin Taco
|$22.59
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
|Small Taco
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
Fiesta Ranchera
2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington
|premium taco (2)
|$7.00
|04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese
|$10.99
|22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco
|$10.99
