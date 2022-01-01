Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Bloomington

Bloomington restaurants
Bloomington restaurants that serve tacos

Joe's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Pub

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Tacos$8.00
More about Joe's Pub
4ffd1685-fd00-4a93-949f-0932c16b9a14 image

 

Lil Beaver Brewery

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Birria Tacos$14.00
Corn tortillas dipped in an ancho beef stock, filled with braised shredded beef and melted cheese. Topped with a fresh Pico de Gallo, served with lime wedges and a side of ancho consommé
Beef Birria Tacos$15.00
This fan favorite is made from Corn tortillas dipped in ancho beef stock, filled with braised shredded beef & melted cheese and topped with a fresh pico de gallo. Served with lime wedges & a side of ancho consomme
More about Lil Beaver Brewery
Item pic

 

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington

2303 East Washington Street, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Tacos$3.50
Chorizo Taco$3.15
Beef Tripe / Tripa Taco$3.49
More about Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Tony's Taco's Downtown image

 

Tony's Taco's Downtown

105 West Front St, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken - Pollo Asado Taco$2.90
Steak-Asada Taco$2.90
New Item Birria taco$3.60
More about Tony's Taco's Downtown
Firehouse Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Firehouse Pizza

1601 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Thin Taco$22.59
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
Small Taco$12.99
Seasoned ground beef, onion, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, mozzarella, cheddar.
More about Firehouse Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy., Bloomington

No reviews yet
Takeout
premium taco (2)$7.00
04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese$10.99
04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese
22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco$10.99
22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco
More about Fiesta Ranchera

