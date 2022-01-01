Crunch salad in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve crunch salad
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette