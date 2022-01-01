Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crunch salad in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve crunch salad

Oriental Crunch Salad image

 

Carrot Express

20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Oriental Crunch Salad image

 

Carrot Express

10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Restaurant banner

 

Roadhouse

7000 West Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Crunch Salad$24.00
sliced grilled chicken, romaine, purple cabbage, carrots, scallion, red pepper, mandarin orange, toasted almonds, toasted sesame seeds, asian sesame dressing
More about Roadhouse

