Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato soup in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Tomato Soup
Boise restaurants that serve tomato soup
PIZZA • SALADS
The Wylder
501 W Broad St, Boise
Avg 4.7
(926 reviews)
Tomato Soup
$5.00
bianco tomato soup/creme fraiche/crouton/basil
More about The Wylder
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
2345 S Apple St, Boise
No reviews yet
Daily-Tomato Soup
$3.49
More about Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
Edamame
Fish Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Arugula Salad
Stromboli
Pretzels
Margherita Pizza
Bruschetta
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston