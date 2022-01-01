Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve tomato soup

The Wylder image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$5.00
bianco tomato soup/creme fraiche/crouton/basil
More about The Wylder
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple image

 

Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple

2345 S Apple St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Daily-Tomato Soup$3.49
More about Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple

