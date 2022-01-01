Fenway bars & lounges you'll love

Fenway Johnnie's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Honey Wings$14.00
S'mores Lava Cake$12.00
Side Fries$5.00
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wagyu Cheeseburger$19.00
chuck + wagyu shortrib, american cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, special sauce, fries
3pc Karaage Fried Chicken$9.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
Shrimp & Pork Potstickers$11.00
spicy miso dipping sauce
Sweet Cheeks Q image

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bucket Of Biscuits$14.00
4 world famous buttermilk biscuits with whipped honey butter
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Tray$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips with House Buttermilk Ranch
4 Pc Fried Chicken$17.00
1/2 Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Always Served as a Leg, Wing, Thigh, and Breast
nathálie image

 

nathálie

186 Brookline Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wasik's Cheese Plate$24.00
Manchego - Spain - Sheep's Milk
Castelbelbo - Italy - Cow's, Sheep's Goat's Milk
Brie de Lyon - France - Cow's Milk
With sunflower seed butter, jam and country baguette
Feather Brook Chicken$24.00
Red Cabbage, Thyme, Jus
Grilled Shrimp$18.00
salsa macha, lime, garlic mayo
Fools Errand image

 

Fools Errand

1377 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S Mac-n-Cheese$22.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
Half Pint 24 Hour Turkey Gravy$8.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
S Mashed Potatoes$22.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
Cookies

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Curry

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

