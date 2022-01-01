Fenway bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Fenway
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Fenway Johnnie's
96 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Honey Wings
|$14.00
|S'mores Lava Cake
|$12.00
|Side Fries
|$5.00
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Popular items
|Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$19.00
chuck + wagyu shortrib, american cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, special sauce, fries
|3pc Karaage Fried Chicken
|$9.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
|Shrimp & Pork Potstickers
|$11.00
spicy miso dipping sauce
BBQ
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|Bucket Of Biscuits
|$14.00
4 world famous buttermilk biscuits with whipped honey butter
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Tray
|$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips with House Buttermilk Ranch
|4 Pc Fried Chicken
|$17.00
1/2 Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Always Served as a Leg, Wing, Thigh, and Breast
nathálie
186 Brookline Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Wasik's Cheese Plate
|$24.00
Manchego - Spain - Sheep's Milk
Castelbelbo - Italy - Cow's, Sheep's Goat's Milk
Brie de Lyon - France - Cow's Milk
With sunflower seed butter, jam and country baguette
|Feather Brook Chicken
|$24.00
Red Cabbage, Thyme, Jus
|Grilled Shrimp
|$18.00
salsa macha, lime, garlic mayo
Fools Errand
1377 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|S Mac-n-Cheese
|$22.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
|Half Pint 24 Hour Turkey Gravy
|$8.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
|S Mashed Potatoes
|$22.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
