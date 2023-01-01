Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in South Boston

South Boston restaurants
South Boston restaurants that serve fried rice

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

Yoki Express

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$0.00
Rosa Mexicano - Boston

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
Mexican Fried Rice w/ Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
