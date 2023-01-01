Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Boulder restaurants that serve buffalo wings

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street

2675 13th Street, Boulder

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$8.99
6 all natural chicken wings. Baked not fried, tossed in our homemade traditional buffalo wing sauce. Served with our homemade Ranch!
More about Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley

1100 E 8th Ave, Greeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings_$15.95
One full pound, spicy Buffalo style, homemade bleu cheese dressing
More about Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley
New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Bowl Buffalo Wings$12.00
Oven Baked Jumbo Wings Tossed in a Rosemary Infused Buffalo Sauce Topped with Parmesan 8 per order
More about New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
Elephant Fusion Café & Bakery

4800 Baseline Rd. A109, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shawarma Buffalo Wings$5.00
Unbreaded chicken wing section that is g deep-fried and then coated and dipped in a sauce consisting of a vinegar-based cayenne pepper hot sauce and melted butter prior to serving.
More about Elephant Fusion Café & Bakery

