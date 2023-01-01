Buffalo wings in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
2675 13th Street, Boulder
|Buffalo Wings
|$8.99
6 all natural chicken wings. Baked not fried, tossed in our homemade traditional buffalo wing sauce. Served with our homemade Ranch!
More about Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley
Austin's American Grill - Greeley - Austin's Greeley
1100 E 8th Ave, Greeley
|Buffalo Wings_
|$15.95
One full pound, spicy Buffalo style, homemade bleu cheese dressing
More about New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder
1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Super Bowl Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Oven Baked Jumbo Wings Tossed in a Rosemary Infused Buffalo Sauce Topped with Parmesan 8 per order
More about Elephant Fusion Café & Bakery
Elephant Fusion Café & Bakery
4800 Baseline Rd. A109, Boulder
|Shawarma Buffalo Wings
|$5.00
Unbreaded chicken wing section that is g deep-fried and then coated and dipped in a sauce consisting of a vinegar-based cayenne pepper hot sauce and melted butter prior to serving.