Chicken salad in Boulder

Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs image

 

Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs

1148 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
chipotle chicken salad, bacon, provolone, tomato & arugula on wheat bread
More about Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
Item pic

 

Vaca Gordo

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Bowl$13.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
More about Vaca Gordo
Zolo image

 

Zolo

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Zolo’s Smoked Chicken Salad$16.00
greens, spiced pepitas, cherries, polenta croutons, goat cheese, cowboy onions, goat cheese dressing
*this salad comes with chicken*
More about Zolo
Walnut Cafe image

 

Walnut Cafe

3073 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$11.95
#1 Selling Salad! Charbroiled Chicken Breast Strips on Green Leaf Lettuce with Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar and our Creamy Spicy Santa Fe Dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips or Grilled Tortilla.
More about Walnut Cafe
South Side Walnut Cafe image

 

South Side Walnut Cafe

673 S Broadway St, Boulder

Avg 4.3 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$11.95
#1 Selling Salad! Charbroiled Chicken Breast Strips on Green Leaf Lettuce with Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar and our Creamy Spicy Santa Fe Dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips or Grilled Tortilla.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad Wrap$11.95
More about South Side Walnut Cafe
Item pic

 

Motomaki

1600 28th St. Suite 1216, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Motomaki
Wok to Flatirons Deli image

SANDWICHES

Wok to Flatirons Deli

2100 Central Ave, Boulder

Avg 4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Salad$9.85
Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, with Homemade Salad
Chicken Salad$8.79
Homemade Salad with Provolone
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.85
Romaine, Chicken, Parmesan, with Caesar Dressing
More about Wok to Flatirons Deli
Southwest Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATTIC BAR & BISTRO

949 Walnut St, Boulder

Avg 4.4 (1636 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens tossed with Caesar salad tossed with our house dressing, made from blackened chicken, black bean & corn salsa and cheddar jack cheese blend. Topped with corn tortilla strips and a side of Jalapeño Ranch
More about ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Foolish Craig's Cafe

1611 Pearl Street, Boulder

Avg 4 (1293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sand$11.50
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Foolish Craig's Cafe
Item pic

 

Rosenberg's The Hill

1262 College Ave., Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Chicken Salad 8oz$6.00
Chicken Salad 4oz$3.00
More about Rosenberg's The Hill

