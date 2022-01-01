Chicken salad in Boulder
Boulder restaurants that serve chicken salad
Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs
1148 Pearl St, Boulder
|Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
chipotle chicken salad, bacon, provolone, tomato & arugula on wheat bread
Vaca Gordo
3200 N. Pecos St. 80211, Denver
|Chicken Salad Bowl
|$13.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
Zolo
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
|Zolo’s Smoked Chicken Salad
|$16.00
greens, spiced pepitas, cherries, polenta croutons, goat cheese, cowboy onions, goat cheese dressing
*this salad comes with chicken*
Walnut Cafe
3073 Walnut St, Boulder
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$11.95
#1 Selling Salad! Charbroiled Chicken Breast Strips on Green Leaf Lettuce with Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar and our Creamy Spicy Santa Fe Dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips or Grilled Tortilla.
South Side Walnut Cafe
673 S Broadway St, Boulder
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$11.95
#1 Selling Salad! Charbroiled Chicken Breast Strips on Green Leaf Lettuce with Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cheddar and our Creamy Spicy Santa Fe Dressing. Served with Tortilla Chips or Grilled Tortilla.
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.95
SANDWICHES
Wok to Flatirons Deli
2100 Central Ave, Boulder
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$9.85
Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, with Homemade Salad
|Chicken Salad
|$8.79
Homemade Salad with Provolone
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.85
Romaine, Chicken, Parmesan, with Caesar Dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
949 Walnut St, Boulder
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens tossed with Caesar salad tossed with our house dressing, made from blackened chicken, black bean & corn salsa and cheddar jack cheese blend. Topped with corn tortilla strips and a side of Jalapeño Ranch
SANDWICHES
Foolish Craig's Cafe
1611 Pearl Street, Boulder
|Chicken Salad Sand
|$11.50
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.95