Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Boulder

Go
Boulder restaurants
Toast

Boulder restaurants that serve thai salad

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image

 

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Noodle Salad$14.00
shaved cabbage, red pepper, carrots, red onion, scallion, rice noodles, sesame lime vinaigrette, spicy beef or tofu
Thai Noodle Salad$14.00
shaved cabbage, red pepper, carrots, red onion, scallion, rice noodles, sesame lime vinaigrette, spicy beef or tofu
Thai Noodle Salad$14.00
shaved cabbage, red pepper, carrots, red onion, scallion, rice noodles, sesame lime vinaigrette, spicy beef or tofu
More about The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Item pic

 

ND streetBAR

1035 Pearl St, Boulder

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY SHRIMP THAI SALAD$15.95
honey-sriracha shrimp, ginger-lime vin, mango, jicama, green papaya, cilantro, mint, basil, peanuts
More about ND streetBAR

Browse other tasty dishes in Boulder

Carrot Cake

Cuban Sandwiches

Steak Quesadillas

Fajitas

Shrimp Tacos

Hummus

Blueberry Pancakes

Fritters

Map

More near Boulder to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston