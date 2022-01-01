Chicken tenders in
Boyne City
/
Boyne City
/
Chicken Tenders
Boyne City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Sante
1 Water St, Boyne City
Avg 4.7
(1446 reviews)
Chicken Strips
$9.00
More about Cafe Sante
Boyne City Tap Room
220 S. Lake St., Boyne City
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$6.00
More about Boyne City Tap Room
More near Boyne City to explore
Traverse City
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Leland
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Kalkaska
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Traverse City
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston