Fish tacos in Brea
Brea restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Green Tomato Grill - Brea
Green Tomato Grill - Brea
796 N Brea Blvd., Brea
|-Blackened Fish Tacos-
|$13.55
Three blackened Norwegian salmon filets, fresh slaw, avocado, cotija cheese, in corn tortillas, with chipotle ranch, chile verde. *Make it spicy with habanero fire!
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Brea
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Brea
2500 E Imperial Hwy, Brea
|Charbroiled Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).