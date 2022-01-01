Tacos in Brea
Green Tomato Grill - Brea
796 N Brea Blvd., Brea
|Spicy Chicken Tacos
|$10.95
Three blackened chicken tacos with fresh avocado, cabbage slaw, jalapeño, cotija cheese, in corn tortillas.
Served with chipotle ranch and habanero fire
|-Breakfast Tacos-
|$9.95
scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar jack, cilantro, green onion, corn tortilla, chile verde sauce & chipotle ranch
Baja Fish Tacos - Brea
2500 E Imperial Hwy, Brea
|Charbroiled Chicken Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with cabbage relish, baja sauce and cotija cheese on a flour tortilla.
|Charbroiled Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).