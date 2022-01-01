Chicken salad in Briarcliff Manor
Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor
|Chapala Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
Served over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.
|Salad Riviera No Chicken
|$11.50
Chopped mixed greens, beans, chickpeas, cucumbers, muenster cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs. Tossed with homemade citrus dressing.
More about The Patio
The Patio
1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor
|Avocado Salad w/Grilled Chicken
|$15.99
Avocado, grilled eggplant, zucchini, portobello & shiitake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese over mixed greens, grilled chicken tossed with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Salad Triple Decker
|$9.25
with bacon, lettuce & tomato. Add cheese for add'l charge.
|Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
|$14.99
Chicken salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes . Add cheese for add'l charge.