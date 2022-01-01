Short ribs in Bristol
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Braised Short Rib
|$32.00
Slow braised short ribs, mashed red bliss potatoes
|Short Rib Grill Cheese
|$17.00
Slow braised short rib, Swiss and cheddar, chipotle aioli
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
|Short Rib Tacos
|$18.95
3 Soft Shell Short Rib Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions
Served with Handcut Fries
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$17.95
Braised Short Rib, Jalapeno Jack Cheese & Pickled Onions on Grilled Sourdough
Served with Handcut Fries
|Short Rib Cheese Tots
|$15.95
Tots Smothered in House made Cheese Sauce, Topped with Braised Short Rib and Fresno Chili Peppers