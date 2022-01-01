Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve short ribs

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib$32.00
Slow braised short ribs, mashed red bliss potatoes
Short Rib Grill Cheese$17.00
Slow braised short rib, Swiss and cheddar, chipotle aioli
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

1 State Street, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Tacos$18.95
3 Soft Shell Short Rib Tacos, Corn Salsa, Coleslaw, Sriracha Aioli & Crispy Onions
Served with Handcut Fries
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.95
Braised Short Rib, Jalapeno Jack Cheese & Pickled Onions on Grilled Sourdough
Served with Handcut Fries
Short Rib Cheese Tots$15.95
Tots Smothered in House made Cheese Sauce, Topped with Braised Short Rib and Fresno Chili Peppers
More about Judge Roy Bean Saloon

