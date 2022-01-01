Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Bristol

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve calamari

The Beach House Food & Drinks image

 

The Beach House Food & Drinks

805 Hope Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari$17.00
sweet Thai chili sauce, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, scallions
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill image

 

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

251 Thames St,, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$17.00
Lightly breaded, sautéed with olives, banana peppers, garlic, tomatoes, served with marinara
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari Dinner$21.00
Squid rings and tentacles, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of our marinara and pepper marinade sauce.
Calamari Appetizers$15.00
Fresh squid rings and tentacles. Lightly battered and fried. Served with our hot pepper marinade & marinara sauce on the side
Calamari Mediterranean$20.00
Tomato sauce infused with garlic, kalamata olives, Banana peppers, red pepper flakes tossed fried or sautéed calamari served over spaghetti
(we highly recommended you try this dish fried)
More about Quito's Restaurant
AIDAN'S PUB image

 

AIDAN'S PUB

5 John Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.00
Fried then tossed with Hot Pepper Rings and Garlic.
More about AIDAN'S PUB
The Wave image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Wave

400 Metacom Ave, Bristol

Avg 3.4 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sicilian Style Calamari$14.49
A customer favorite! Fried, then tossed with garlic butter and sauteed with tomatoes, olives, and banana peppers
Sicilian Style Calamari$17.99
Crispy calamari tossed with tomatoes, olives, banana peppers, garlic butter, served over linguini
Fried Calamari$12.99
Lightly battered and tender, served with marinara sauce
More about The Wave

Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol

Lobsters

Steak Calzones

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Reuben

Chopped Salad

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Clams

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston