Calamari in Bristol
Bristol restaurants that serve calamari
More about The Beach House Food & Drinks
The Beach House Food & Drinks
805 Hope Street, Bristol
|Calamari
|$17.00
sweet Thai chili sauce, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, scallions
More about Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
Thames Waterside Bar & Grill
251 Thames St,, Bristol
|Calamari
|$17.00
Lightly breaded, sautéed with olives, banana peppers, garlic, tomatoes, served with marinara
More about Quito's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
|Fried Calamari Dinner
|$21.00
Squid rings and tentacles, fried in a light batter, with French fries & coleslaw. Served with a side of our marinara and pepper marinade sauce.
|Calamari Appetizers
|$15.00
Fresh squid rings and tentacles. Lightly battered and fried. Served with our hot pepper marinade & marinara sauce on the side
|Calamari Mediterranean
|$20.00
Tomato sauce infused with garlic, kalamata olives, Banana peppers, red pepper flakes tossed fried or sautéed calamari served over spaghetti
(we highly recommended you try this dish fried)
More about AIDAN'S PUB
AIDAN'S PUB
5 John Street, Bristol
|Fried Calamari
|$11.00
Fried then tossed with Hot Pepper Rings and Garlic.
More about The Wave
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Wave
400 Metacom Ave, Bristol
|Sicilian Style Calamari
|$14.49
A customer favorite! Fried, then tossed with garlic butter and sauteed with tomatoes, olives, and banana peppers
|Sicilian Style Calamari
|$17.99
Crispy calamari tossed with tomatoes, olives, banana peppers, garlic butter, served over linguini
|Fried Calamari
|$12.99
Lightly battered and tender, served with marinara sauce